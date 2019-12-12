Roseburg High School officials said rumors of an alleged threat by a student online have been deemed not credible.
In an email to students and parents on Thursday afternoon, the Roseburg High School administration sent out a message saying that they were aware that some rumors circulated Thursday, regarding an alleged threat by a student.
"We would like to assure all students and families that we have investigated these rumors and found that no credible threat exists," the statement read.
The school reported that it had received a SafeOregon report of the potential threat Thursday and began investigating. The report, the email stated, came from a misinterpreted statement made online and it was not deemed a threat to student safety.
Students also reported the rumors to staff and parents also called the school to report the rumors that they had heard.
"We would like to commend the person who made the report to SafeOregon as well as the students and parents who quickly came forward to report their concerns," the statement said.
The statement went on to say that the incident was an example of how the school community can work together to ensure potential threats are dealt with swiftly and safely.
