Two north county residents and a Cottage Grove man were arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts from a vacant home in the Buck Creek Road area of Curtin.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was first tipped off to a possible theft when a deputy found a 2018 Toyota Tundra abandoned on Curtin Road Friday. After running the license plate, police learned the pickup was registered to a residence on Buck Creek Road just east of the Drain interchange of Interstate 5.
The deputy contacted the homeowner, who has spent the larger part of the last year on the East Coast handling family matters. During a conversation with the homeowner, police learned a number of items had possibly been stolen, according to a court document.
Multiple outbuildings had doors opened with various items scattered around outside them, but no one was found inside any of the buildings or the home. By Saturday, the pickup was no longer parked along Curtin Road. Further investigation showed that multiple appliances and other items had been potentially stolen and a piano inside the home had been destroyed sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Later Saturday, deputies saw two people inside an open garage, later identified as Carel June Cody, 55, of Curtin, and Kristopher Ryan Cody, 34, also of Curtin. Both were taken into custody. Both were wearing gloves, carrying flashlights and reportedly using walkie-talkies to communicate.
Deputies observed a Volkswagen Bug which reportedly belonged to Carel Cody and a red Suzuki motorcycle with an incorrect license plate which Kristopher Cody said he had ridden to the home.
Among the items reportedly stolen from the home were a stainless steel refrigerator, a stainless steel electric range and a farm implement which Carel Cody told deputies had been stolen by a man named “Donny,” who deputies learned was Donald Lee Pruitt, 58, of Cottage Grove.
Another Toyota pickup and various other items were reportedly stolen after a conversation with the homeowner.
Carel Cody has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and one count of third-degree theft. Her bail has been set at $40,000.
Kristopher Cody faces the same charges as well as one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bail was also set at $40,000.
Pruitt was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. His bail was set at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.