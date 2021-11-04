Three Douglas County men were arrested Thursday after police said they assaulted a Corvallis woman while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.
The Corvallis Police Department began investigating the alleged assault on Oct. 24, when the woman reported being assaulted at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard in Corvallis. The victim said she was assaulted by three men. Detectives ultimately identified the men and drove to the Roseburg area to make the arrests.
Dylan Guido, 21, of Roseburg, Riley Westbrooks, 21, of Myrtle Creek, and Kyle Rackley, 22, of Sutherlin, were all arrested.
Guido and Westbrooks were arrested on suspicion of committing a first-degree bias crime and third-degree assault. Rackley was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault. In Oregon, first-degree bias crime is a Class C felony and occurs when a person knowingly, intentionally or recklessly causes physical injury to a victim because of the suspect's perception of the victim's race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.
Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley thanked the Corvallis community for their assistance and for standing up to hate.
“Corvallis PD takes all cases of hate and violence seriously and our officers and detectives have been working on this case since it was reported," he said. "CPD’s commitment to our community is to conduct professional and impartial investigations recognizing the community’s concern for safety and justice. We extend our thanks to the members of the community who stood up to hate and assisted us in identifying the individuals involved in this case.”
The three Douglas County men were lodged in Benton County Jail.
Did this happen? is there something in the way we raise children in Douglas County that tells kids this behavior is appropriate?
According to the Oregonian (below link);
"The woman was working the graveyard shift at a 7-Eleven store several blocks north of the Oregon State campus on Oct. 24 when the trio attacked her...The men fractured her nose, orbital bones, sinus wall and shoulder while yelling transphobic and homophobic slurs...she was hospitalized for two nights."
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2021/11/three-men-arrested-in-attack-on-transgender-woman-at-corvallis-7-eleven-police-say.html
A GoFundMe (below link) has been set up for Charlotte Osieczanek, the woman attacked to assist with medical bills.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/vjub2n-help-with-charlottes-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
If the names of the three people arrested sound familiar, it’s because they ALL are past area sports stars.
Riley Westbrook is a former South Umpqua High School All-League multi-sports star who also competed last year on the Umpqua Community College baseball team and Obstacle Course Racing team (below links).
https://www.uccriverhawks.com/sports/otrack/2018-19/bios/westbrooks_riley_s6kj?view=bio
https://www.uccriverhawks.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/bios/westbrooks_riley_iiu7?view=profile
Kyle Rackley is a former Roseburg High School All-League multi-sports star (below links).
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/Athlete.aspx?AID=5368484
https://www.hudl.com/profile/7419849/Kyle-Rackley
Dylan Guido is a former Roseburg High School Golf Team star (below link).
https://www.osaa.org/demo/index.php/teams/38320/roster/2
