AZALEA — Three people were arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree trespass and theft of services after they were discovered to be living on a property which had been seized by the Internal Revenue Service.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to a group of people who appeared to be residing at the property in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road. The property had been seized by the Denver Field Office of the IRS.
When deputies arrived, six people were found to be at the property, but three were dismissed as suspects as they were unaware they were trespassing. Three others, however — 46-year-old John Serowchak, 30-year-old Kimberly Tadder and 31-year-old Dan Vineyard — were detained without incident.
According to an IRS field agent, the property had been seized in connection to a COVID-19 relief fraud investigation.
During the investigation, it was learned that the three had recently been evicted as the IRS took possession of the property. Serowchak and Tadder, both listed as Dillard residents according to a report from the sheriff's office, and Vineyard, listed as a transient, reportedly admitted that they knew the property had been seized but that they "wanted to try and fix it up."
At one point in the investigation, a deputy noticed that Serowchak's hands were covered in blood, which Serowchak explained was the result of having recently skinned two deer in a nearby shed. Deputies located two does hanging in the shed, both having been taken illegally. The two does and the shotgun used to kill them were seized by Oregon State Police.
All three were lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
