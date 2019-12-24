A Tiller man was arrested Monday afternoon after police deployed gas in an effort to put an end to an hours-long armed standoff.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., deputies from the Doulas County Sheriff's Office attempted to contact 39-year-old Rodger Vince Royle at a residence in the 34000 block of Tiller Trail Highway regarding an arrest warrant.
Soon, deputies received word that Royle had retrieved a scoped rifle, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Additional resources from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Eagle Point Police Department, the Myrtle Creek Police Department, the Oregon State Police and SWAT teams from Douglas and Jackson counties were called to the area.
Deputies continued to negotiate with Royle, but did not receive a response. Shortly before 3 p.m., police gassed the shed where Royle was located, but still did not receive a response from the man. A few minutes later, police gassed the shed again, at which time Royle left the building.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., K-9 Zoro captured Royle and deputies arrested the man on suspicion of disorderly conduct, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, menacing, being a felon in possession of a firearm and multiple arrest warrants.
Royle had previously been arrested on charges of burglary, assault, reckless driving and attempting to elude police.
He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
