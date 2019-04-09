YONCALLA — Two people were arrested Monday evening near Yoncalla after a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stopped a U-Haul van for speeding.
Nicholas Charles Slead, 32, of Tacoma, Washington, and Elisa Nicole Gill, 30, of Gresham, were taken into custody after the deputy stopped the U-Haul van on Elkhead Road and Scotts Valley Road east of Yoncalla.
During the stop, the deputy learned that the 2018 Ford van, owned by U-Haul, was stolen. After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin.
The two were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Gill was additionally charged on a felony arrest warrant for failure to appear on drug charges.
Both were lodged at the Douglas County jail.
