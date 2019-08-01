The couple from Trail that robbed six banks across southwest Oregon, including the Banner Bank in Riddle in early 2017, has been sentenced to federal prison by a Eugene judge.
John Steven Shepard, 38, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Kimberly Ann Blank, 39, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken ordered Shepard and Blank to pay $31,045 and $20,900 in restitution, respectively.
On April 17, Shepard and Blank each pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bank robbery.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation with the FBI and several other police agencies.
The case was prosecuted by Jeffrey Sweet, an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, working together with the Josephine and Jackson County District Attorney’s offices.
According to court documents, on Jan. 27, 2017, Shepard robbed the Evergreen Bank in Rogue River. He fled with $1,950 in a vehicle driven by Blank. During the robberies, Shepard wore several disguises.
Five days later, Shepard robbed the Key Bank in Grants Pass again wearing disguises. He left the bank with $10,145 as a security dye pack hidden in the money spewed a cloud of red smoke.
Between Feb. 7 and March 30, 2017, Shepard robbed four additional banks with Blank’s assistance, again wearing various disguises.
The robberies were at the Banner Banks in Riddle and Cottage Grove, a Bank of the Cascades in Medford, and an Umpqua Bank in Ashland.
Both were arrested on April 4, 2017, in Fortuna, California, after police served search warrants for Blank’s car and the couple’s residence in Trail, about 10 miles south of the Douglas and Jackson County border at the intersection of Highway 227 and 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.