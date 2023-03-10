A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged disorderly conduct incident in Green Wednesday afternoon.
A sheriff's office report at 2:20 p.m. said deputies responded to the UPS facility in the 4000 block of Highway 99 South. The report said 35-year old Aaron Micheal Lee believed the workers were trying to block him in. He backed up his vehicle towards the workers and exited, pushing a UPS employee. Additional workers came to the aid of their coworker.
After an investigation, Lee was taken into custody. Once in handcuffs, he allegedly became "static." Deputies picked him up and tried to put him in a patrol vehicle. Lee reportedly became aggressive and kicked multiple deputies. Lee allegedly attempted to bite one of the deputies. Dry stuns from a taser had no effect.
Deputies waited for other officers to arrive on the scene before getting the suspect into a patrol vehicle. The report said it was apparent Lee was under the influence of an undisclosed intoxicant. At the jail he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.
Lee was charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, menacing, harassment, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, DUII and for a probation violation. After arraignment, bail was set at $10,000.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
