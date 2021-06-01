Tristan Ray Stanton, a Roseburg man convicted on 29 counts of various sex crimes against four juvenile girls, was sentenced to 300 years in the Oregon Department Corrections in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Stanton, 34, was accused of the crimes against the four girls, two who were under the age of 12 when the abuse began. The crimes were alleged to have occurred between Aug. 5, 2014 and Jan. 16, 2020. Stanton was arrested by the Roseburg Police Department on Jan. 30, 2020.
Judge Ann Marie Simmons delivered Stanton's sentence Tuesday, which included 300-month sentences on 11 of the charges, all to be served consecutively. Stanton also received three consecutive 75-month sentences, a 45-month consecutive sentence and a 36-month consecutive sentence.
More to come in Wednesday's edition of The News-Review.
