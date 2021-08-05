Oregon State Police arrested a man after he allegedly set a number of small grass fires Wednesday night.
Myson Josiah Houck, 32, was taken into custody near milepost 120 of Interstate 5 after he reportedly was trespassed from the Douglas County Fairgrounds and set a number of fires while also disrupting traffic on both the interstate and Old Highway 99 South, according to a state police report.
The events began shortly after 8:30 p.m. with Houck being asked to leave the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Fair security escorted Houck in the direction of Interstate 5. Douglas County Emergency Communications then received a call from an Oregon Department of Transportation worker reporting that a man was running in and out of traffic near milepost 123.
Houck eventually crossed to the east side of I-5 and swam across the river to reach the southbound side of Highway 99. Later, several 911 calls reported a man walking south on the highway lighting fires in the dry grass on the shoulder. Law enforcement arrived to find several small fires burning along the highway, but Houck was nowhere to be found, the report said.
State police then received another report from ODOT that Houck was back on I-5 near milepost 120, again running in and out of traffic. When troopers located Houck, he was reportedly lighting more fires along a grassy hillside in the area of Speedway Road in Green.
Houck was ultimately taken into custody at approximately 10 p.m. and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct as well as four charges of reckless burning.
Houck had been cited and released Tuesday for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. His address was listed as "transient" on the citation.
The Oregon State Police were assisted by ODOT and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, as well as multiple fire agencies.
I am really puzzled. Why did the sheriff release a pyromaniac who was caught in the act of setting fires?
This is as bad as a few weeks ago when the sheriff released a fugitive who shortly thereafter attempted to rob US Bank.
What is going on?
He was a drug addict and he was released because of the new State laws regarding drug possession...
