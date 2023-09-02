A Riddle man facing murder charges in the death of a Winston teenager last year has been implicated in the deaths of at least three other women, according to court documents recently filed by the man’s attorneys.
Troy Russell Phelps is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Kendra Marie Hanks, 18, of Winston. Her body was found July 13, 2022, in Cow Creek, and her death was ruled a homicide. Phelps was arrested the following week and charged with her murder, along with kidnapping and resisting arrest.
His trial is scheduled for next June.
During the investigation into Hanks’ murder, authorities were tipped off by Phelps’ family members that he had allegedly admitted to killing Hanks and at least three other women, according to Aug. 18 court filings by Elizabeth Baker, a Eugene attorney representing Troy Phelps.
Authorities began investigating Phelps in connection with those alleged murders, and cross-checked information about the victims with women who had been reported missing. Based on that investigation, authorities identified the victims as Megan Wendel, Lilly Loftus and Kristin Correa, the filings said.
Little is known about these women. Wendel was reported missing by a family member in July 2022. Her remains were found in February of this year in a remote area near Glide. She would have been 36 at the time.
No information has been released about Loftus and Correa.
The court filings by defense attorneys were intended to get Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons to compel prosecutors and the sheriff’s office to turn over information on the case, including evidence gleaned from at least two “off the record” investigations surrounding Hanks’ murder.
The defense filings include a number of allegations leveled against the state, claiming that investigators:
- Took a carrot and stick approach with Jenifer Phelps, considered a key witness for the prosecution. Authorities allegedly intimidated her during a previous case against Troy Phelps by helping to remove custody of her child. Authorities also allegedly gave her money for the “baseless destruction” of bedding, wrote a referral to help get her subsidized housing and let her go without an arrest or citation after stopping her for DUII.
- Pressured Troy Phelps’ brother, Roy Phelps, into providing information by making “barely veiled threats” that he might be charged in the case if he didn’t cooperate.
- Obtained a search warrant for the home of a defense attorney, “under the guise of looking for evidence.” Authorities said the attorney used the home as an office, information they claimed to get from the attorney’s website. Authorities “seemed unaware council has no website,” the filing said.
- Conducted a secret investigation into possible leaks surrounding the case for the “sole purpose” of hiding what they found from the defense team. Authorities also “believed so fervently that there was an inside leak” that they “accused innocent people of criminal behavior.”
- Tried to break up the Phelps’ marriage — including falsely telling Jenifer Phelps that Troy Phelps had been sexually unfaithful — in an effort to get her to testify against him.
Neither the sheriff’s office or district attorney would comment on the court filings, citing “active and ongoing investigation referenced in this matter.”
Baker also declined to comment.
Jenifer Phelps filed for divorce from Troy Phelps on March 31. A hearing in regards to the split has been scheduled for Sept. 18, with a trial date scheduled for Sept. 22.
Surveillance videoIt was 3:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022 — a Thursday — when Kendra Hanks clocked out from her job at Ingram Books in Green and started the roughly 4 mile walk to her Winston home, as she often did.
She never made it.
A public call for help finding her was issued July 12. Hanks’ body was found the following day in a remote area about 20 miles southeast of Riddle.
A description of the body as well as clothing and a cell phone found nearby helped authorities identify the victim as Hanks.
The state medical examiner determined that she died from a stab wound to the neck, and the resulting loss of blood. The death was ruled a homicide.
Based on extensive canvassing of the community and surveillance video from businesses along the route Hanks normally took to walk home, as well as video from an Oregon State Trooper and a U-Trans bus, authorities were able to piece together Hanks’ whereabouts on the day she went missing.
Those surveillance videos recorded Hanks walking along her normal route on Highway 99/42, but revealed that she did not reach the highway’s green steel bridge just south of Rolling Hills Road.
The videos also reportedly showed a red Saturn Outlook SUV circling the area at about the same time, at a slower pace than other traffic, and making several U-turns. The driver was a white male with dark facial hair and a baseball-style cap.
Sometime between 4-4:15 p.m., authorities believe Hanks got into the red SUV, based on surveillance video that showed a woman matching her description and clothing sitting in the passenger seat.
Further footage shows the SUV passing through Winston and Dillard before entering Interstate 5 southbound before exiting at milepost 103 in Tri City. From there, authorities said the vehicle was seen driving in and around Riddle, but it is unclear whether Hanks was still in it.
The red Saturn SUV was familiar to area law enforcement because it had been seized in connection with Phelps previous murder charge. That caused authorities to zero in on Phelps as a suspect to the exclusion of other possible leads, Baker said in her motion.
After a call-out to area law enforcement, deputies discovered that Winston police had an interaction with a similar Saturn Outlook on July 13, with the driver — Troy Phelps — matching the description of the driver seen on videos.
Additionally, an investigation of “calls of service” revealed that deputies responded to a 911 call from Phelps’ home in Riddle the same day. While there, deputies reportedly noticed that Phelps clothing matched that worn by the driver of the red Saturn Outlook — which was parked in Phelps’ driveway.
Phelps was arrested July 21 and charged with murder, kidnapping and resisting arrest. He has remained in the Douglas County Jail ever since.
Investigating a leakThe same day Phelps was arrested, authorities searched his home and conducted a second search a week later.
The reason for the two searches was “hearsay statements” by Phelps’ adult son, Gunnar Phelps, and by Jenifer Phelps, according to the court documents. Jenifer Phelps reportedly told authorities that Troy Phelps had given her “rough details” about his role in the murder of Hanks and three other women.
“In substance, law enforcement learned through Gunnar and Jennifer that Troy Phelps disclosed he’d kidnapped and killed Kendra Hanks, and other women...since his release from prison in 2021,” the defense filing said. “The subsequent search of the Phelps’ home and premises was to locate evidence that was believed to be sourced from those previous homicides.”
Based on what Jenifer Phelps told them, investigators expected to find evidence of those murders in the Phelps’ home. When they did not find what they expected, those investigators determined that the Phelps family, or the defense team, had been tipped off to the search — meaning there had been a leak in the investigation, according to the defense filing.
In their zeal to ferret out the leak, the sheriff’s office conducted secret, “off the record” investigations within the department, and brought in an unnamed, outside agency to help investigate, the defense maintains. This “collateral investigation” was conducted with the full knowledge of Sheriff John Hanlin, the offices of the district attorney and other top law enforcement officials, the defense said in its filing.
The defense is now asking District Attorney Rick Wesenberg to turn over the results of this alleged private investigation.
“Defense seeks to compel the District Attorney to obtain the full extent of...work undertaken by an associated law enforcement agency in this case into any leak of information, including the names of all potential witnesses investigated and the basis for the investigation,” the filing said. “Counsels are additionally aware of ongoing investigations into other missing persons attributed to Troy Phelps but have not received information about those investigations.”
Second time facing murder chargesThis isn’t the first time Troy Phelps has faced murder charges.
He was arrested in June 2017 in connection with the shooting death of a man named Brandon Michael, at a remote spot along the South Umpqua River near Myrtle Creek.
The case went to trial in the fall of 2020. Phelps was found not guilty on Nov. 24, 2020.
Phelps had opted for a bench trial, meaning that the case would be decided by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons, rather than a jury. Simmons ruled that the evidence presented during the 10-week trial was not enough to convict Phelps, and acquitted him on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, but found him guilty of reckless burning and felon in possession of a firearm.
During her nearly 90-minute ruling, Simmons mentioned multiple times that there were “questions left unanswered” by law enforcement, and pieces of testimony that did not add up, including:
A key witness, Michael’s girlfriend Kayla Viol, provided contradictory and unreliable testimony. For example, Viol testified that a 22-caliber gun should have been in a vehicle that was burned at the time of the murder, but it was never found.
Viol admitted she intended to deceive officers about her methamphetamine use in an effort to keep from being caught.
Viol said after being shot, Michael was moaning and reaching out for her, while experts said he died immediately.
Problems with the evidence presented, including the gun Phelps was presumed to use did not match the bullet found in the victim. Also, Phelps was seen on video surveillance leaving his house, presumably headed to the scene of the crime, wearing clothes significantly different from what he was wearing when he returned home that night.
Viol never mentioned a change of clothing. Additionally, Michael was described as being extremely bloodied, but Phelps did not have blood on him, even after presumably handling the body.
Prosecutors having no clear theory on how Phelps could have pulled Michael’s body more than 100 yards over slippery gravel, despite testimony from several doctors that Phelps had physical impairments which would make it extremely difficult for him to do so.
Simmons sentenced Phelps to nearly seven years in prison for reckless burning of the vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Phelps was released from prison in 2022.
