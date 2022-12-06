Troy Phelps pleaded not guilty Monday in the disappearance and murder of Winston woman Kendra Hanks.
Hanks went missing on her way home from work July 7 and her body was found July 13 in the 9400 block of Cow Creek Road, 33 miles from where she was last seen.
Law enforcement took Phelps into custody on July 21 for first degree murder, second degree murder, second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest.
Phelps is represented by attorney Elizabeth Baker and is due in court December 2023 for a motion hearing. The trial is expected to start in 2024.
According to the probable cause affidavit, security video shows a burgundy Saturn Outlook going back-and-forth on the road near where Hanks was walking home. The man inside the vehicle is alleged to be Phelps. Officers were at Phelps’ home on July 7 due to a phone call made from inside his home and noted the clothing he wore matched the clothes seen on the man in security footage, according to court records.
Hanks is alleged to have gotten into the vehicle and a woman can be seen inside the vehicle in security footage at one point.
Hanks’ body was found nearly a week later, and her cellphone was found downstream in the river, according to court documents.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner said “it was her professional opinion that the female died as a result of a penetrating wound to the neck,” according to court records.
