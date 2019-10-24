Officers from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, working with members from the Douglas County Parole & Probation department, arrested two people this week after a search of a residence in Roseburg.
On Tuesday, Parole & Probation officers contacted 23-year-old Kristin Morse of Roseburg in the 3000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Morse was taken into custody for a parole violation and, a short time later, DINT officers, along with members from Parole & Probation, searched Morse’s residence in the 2300 block of Carolyn Court in Roseburg. They located 29-year-old Travis January inside the home. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for Unlawful Possession of Heroin from Clackamas County.
Police said a search of the residence turned up approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, a firearm, drug packaging materials, scales, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
January was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, felon in Possession of firearm, parole violation and a warrant for unlawful possession of heroin out of Clackamas County.
Morse was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and charged with a parole violation.
