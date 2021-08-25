A Roseburg woman and Winston man have been charged for the murder of a Camas Valley man who went missing on March 11.
Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds, 35, of Roseburg, and William Levi McClure, 33, of Winston, were both arrested Wednesday. Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder and McClure with second-degree murder.
Both were already in the Douglas County Jail after their recent arrest which was believed to be for unrelated charges. Reynolds was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and McClure was arrested Monday, also on two felony firearm charges. After arraignment on the firearms charges in Douglas County Circuit Court, Reynolds' bail was set at $200,000, while McClure's was set at $15,000, according to court documents.
According to family members, James Leroy Hood, 41, of Camas Valley, had not been heard from since March 11.
As Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives were conducting their investigation into Hood's disappearance, they learned that Hood may have been the man murdered in a barn located in the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, southwest of Round Prairie.
Based on information received during the investigation, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team served a search warrant on that property on Aug. 17 and found the body of a deceased male believed to be Hood, whose identity was confirmed Aug. 19 by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
A second search warrant was served in the 500 block of Newton Creek Road in Roseburg in connection with the investigation.
The Major Crimes Team consists of detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police and members of the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, and is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information related to Hood's disappearance or murder is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at 541-440-4458 and reference case number 21-3627.
