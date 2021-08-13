Two people were arrested and more than 40,000 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed Monday as the result of a Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team investigation.
DINT officers served the search warrant on four separate properties on Addy Lane between Green and Winston at 7:05 a.m. Monday morning. Those properties were alleged to be a legal industrial hemp growing operation, according to court documents.
During the execution of the warrant, investigators arrested Ellie Marie Nickell, 27, of Roseburg, who was listed as the owner of Nickell Farms LLC and whose business was listed on an application for a hemp registration on all four of the addresses DINT had under surveillance.
A search of Nickell’s bedroom uncovered $12,000 in cash hidden in a floor vent, as well as a bank deposit back with an additional $9,000, the court document said.
Authorities also arrested Craig Allen Combs, 34, of Roseburg, when he was spotted exiting a fifth-wheel trailer on one of the other properties. Combs had been listed on the search warrant as the manager of the illegal marijuana growing operation.
A search of the trailer reportedly uncovered a 9mm pistol, a bank bag containing $6,635, a money sorting machine on a table, and $600 in $1 bills rubber-banded together. A television monitor in the trailer was displaying video from several surveillance cameras on the various properties.
Both Combs and Nickell were arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday and charged with unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item. Bail for each was set at $250,000, and Nickell posted her $25,000 security later that day and was released from the Douglas County Jail. Combs posted his $25,000 security Tuesday and also was released.
Their cases will be heard by separate judges.
Just how much land does it take to grow more than 40,000 hemp or marijuana plants? And it would take an incredible amount of water. That's too many zeros.
