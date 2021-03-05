Two Glide residents were cited with second-degree criminal neglect after they left two children in a vehicle for about 20 minutes on Thursday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Shari Lavida Allen, 68, and Phillip Ray Allen, 70, allegedly left the two children unattended in a vehicle for about 20 minutes while the two adults went into Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway around noon.
Both were issued criminal citations and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.