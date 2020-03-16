A 34-year-old Winston man is in jail after two people died in a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in Winston.
Detectives said Nicholas David Lehman-Helme, 24, of Winston and Benny Alexander Stallings, 31, of Roseburg died at the scene after allegedly being shot by Savino David DeSantiago.
Douglas County dispatchers received multiple calls of gunfire in the area, according to a press release. One of those callers reported two men bleeding on the ground at 280 Ford Street.
After the shooting, DeSantiago allegedly drove past another residence on Peach Street, honked the horn and began firing into the home through a window.
At 2:36 a.m., DeSantiago called 911 to turn himself in, according to a press release.
DeSantiago was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County jail on suspicion of two counts of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, DeSantiago lived next door to the residence where the shooting occurred in 2018. It is unclear whether he still lived there at the time of the alleged murder.
The Winston Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and is leading the investigation.
Police are asking that anyone with information relevant to the shooting, call 541-440-4458 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
