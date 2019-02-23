Two suspects are in custody Saturday after an attempted carjacking at a Roseburg Red Robin and a high-speed pursuit that continued to Grants Pass where Oregon State Police say a suspect fired a weapon several times, striking a commercial vehicle, a passenger vehicle with an occupied car seat and an Oregon State Police vehicle disabling it.
On Saturday at approximately 5:30 P.M. law enforcement personnel were called to the Red Robin Restaurant in Roseburg on the report of an attempted carjacking. The suspect or suspects were not able to steal the vehicle and fled in his original vehicle.
Roseburg Police Department arrested one suspect from this initial criminal act, who was left behind. He has been identified as Jose Lopez-Jovel, 31, from El Salvador. He has been lodged at the Douglas County Jail on warrants of fugitive from another state (Utah).
Law enforcement located the suspect vehicle and the vehicle attempted to elude southbound on Interstate 5.
The pursuit continued south into Josephine County were law enforcement lost sight of the suspect. The suspect attempted to carjack another vehicle near a residence on Pickett Creek Road in Josephine County. The male and female couple were arriving home when the suspect attempted to carjack them. The suspect shot the male and assaulted the female, but was unable to steal their car. The male victim was critically injured and his identity and status will be released at a later date.
Law enforcement again located the suspect vehicle and the driver again attempted to elude. The vehicle became disabled and the suspect was taken into custody.
Suspect has been identified as Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 30, of New Mexico. He has been lodged in the Josephine County Jail on multiple charges.
OSP and other law enforcement agencies soon discovered these two suspects were associated with a multi-state crime spree of violent criminal activity. The related criminal conduct appears to involve one or more persons of interest, so Oregon law enforcement is working with out-of-state and federal partners.
As a matter of precaution, citizens along the route of the vehicle chase and associated crime scenes should be vigilant of their surrounding area, hitchhikers, and securing of their property. Additionally, motorists traveling Interstate 5 during the vehicle pursuit, are requested to check their vehicles for evidence of firearm damage.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. Other than the carjacking victims in the Grants Pass Area, no additional injuries are reported.
Numerous agencies are involved to include Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is also assisting.
Anyone with any more information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068 and leave a request for contact from detectives working the case.
Yes, violent crime can happen in a little town like Roseburg. Good reason to get your concealed carry permit if you haven't already.
