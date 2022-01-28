A California man and Roseburg woman are both facing firearms charges after an alleged theft of more than 14 guns from a safe at a business in the Winchester area.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the suspected theft on Jan. 19 on Page Road. Statements from the alleged victims indicated that someone had broken into a business and breached a gun safe which contained up to 20 guns and nearly 600 rounds of ammunition.
The owner of the firearms was able to describe at least 14 guns but did not have the serial numbers of the guns on hand at the time of the investigation.
A car described by a witness in the investigation was later located at the Days Inn Motel in Roseburg, where one of the suspects, Loren Ray Bingham Jr., 38, of Vacaville, California, had reportedly rented a room.
Surveillance video of the motel parking lot showed multiple people unloading items from a suspected car and transporting them into a motel room. Later, a woman identified as Natalie Carol Baker, 39, of Roseburg, was seen moving items looking like guns to a neighboring motel room, the court document states.
Bingham and Baker were both lodged in the Douglas County Jail. Bingham was arraigned on Jan. 21 and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $25,000, and Bingham posted a $2,500 bond for his release Monday.
Baker, originally arrested on 18 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, is facing five felony firearms charges after arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court as of Monday. Bail was set at $15,000, and Baker remains in the custody of Douglas County Corrections.
(1) comment
And were all the guns recovered? The county's victim advocacy program should be expanded to not only help get stolen property back to owners but also improve their ability to secure them.
Baker's got priors. Criminals with tattoos on their face really can't be described as very bright, it's not hard to find them. This is one who needs a long vacation at the state pen. Although the NR's policy is to not provide a photo of those arrested, you can see Baker's mugshot here (scroll down): https://oregoncrimenews.com/douglas-county-mugshots-jan-09-2021-jan-10-2021/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.