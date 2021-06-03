Two people were shot near the Rose Villa Apartments on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg Thursday night.
The victims' conditions were not immediately known, but both were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. One man had been taken into custody.
A man who arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting told The News-Review that when he got there, the suspected shooter had his hands in the air and a pistol on his hip. He was taken into custody while walking "casually" south on the sidewalk, the witness said.
One of the victims was in a wheelchair.
No further information was immediately available.
More to come.
