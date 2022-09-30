The flag was at half staff, but there were no wreaths, no public ceremonies or indications in remembrance of the mass shooting that took place Oct. 1, 2015, at Umpqua Community College.
Instead, the community college honored the lives that were lost by giving back to the community through volunteerism, according to spokesperson Suzi Pritchard. Staff, students and community members helped with projects and organizations throughout the community.
“This day of service and remembrance is in honor of those who lost their lives, those who carry physical scars, and those who carry scars of the heart and mind, from the events of Oct. 1, 2015,” UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said in a press release. “UCC is proud of your brave commitment to continuing to educate and create community in this place. No act will ever take that from us.”
Families of those who lost loved ones gathered for lunch Thursday, along with those who volunteered. Pokrandt led the gathering in a moment of silence.
The shooting took the lives of Lucero Alcaraz, Treven Taylor Anspach, Rebecka Ann Carnes, Quinn Glen Cooper, Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, Lucas Eibel, Jason Dale Johnson, Lawrence Levine and Sarena Dawn Moore. An additional eight students were physically injured during the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.