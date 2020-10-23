A Roseburg man was arrested Thursday after allegedly placing hidden cameras in the bedroom of a young girl, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office began investigating after the cameras were found in the 14-year-old’s bedroom, according to police. Investigators contacted Robert Wayne Roady, 48, who is a police officer at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and arrested him after Roady said he had placed the cameras in the girl’s room for sexual purposes, according to police.
Detectives searched Roady’s home and found evidence pertaining to the investigation and were able to identify two other victims, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roady was arrested on suspicion of nine counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy. Additional charges are being considered, according to Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
VA spokesman Tim Parish said the "allegations are abhorrent."
"Roseburg Health Care System is taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable and has already suspended his law enforcement authority and has taken his badge and service weapon. VA has made clear that it will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards Veterans and taxpayers expect, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case," Parish said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4458.
