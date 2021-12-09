A UPS employee was arrested Friday after attempting to sell an iPhone he stole from the Roseburg shipping center, according to police.
A supervisor at the center called police Friday afternoon and said Gregory Herrera-Aldape, 21, of Roseburg, had likely stolen an iPhone from the shipping area and was trying to sell the device online, according to court documents.
Employees said they saw Herrera-Aldape with an unknown object near one of the facility's bathrooms, found an identical phone for sale on Craigslist, and noticed that the seller's contact info matched that of Herrera-Aldape's.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office contacted the owner of the phone and told him that his yet-to-be-shipped phone had been stolen. The owner, who had just spent $1,700 for the phone, told officers he wanted to press charges, according to court documents.
Deputies contacted Herrera-Aldape and pretended to be interested in buying the phone, arranging to meet at the duck pond near Fred Meyer. When Herrera-Aldape showed up, deputies arrested him and recovered the phone from the vehicle's center console, according to court documents.
Herrera-Aldape was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft and was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.
