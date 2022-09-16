Uriah James Carleton, 21, was charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a parole violation and driving under the influence of intoxicants in his connection with a car crash that killed three in Riddle on Aug. 16.
Kiya Speckman, 16, Janeva Hodgson, 20, and Caleb Hodgson, 17, died in the car crash, which allegedly occurred while Carleton was driving under the influence of alcohol in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road in Riddle.
Carleton is being held on $3 million bail at the Douglas County Jail. His next court appearance, a status check, is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.
A memorial was held at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek earlier this month for the three people who died in the crash, which brought hundreds of friends and family together to share memories.
“We miss our kids. This should never have happened,” said Kittie Rogers, mother of 16-year-old Kiya.
According to the probably cause affidavit, it appears Carleton failed to negotiate a turn, while speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
His initial blood alcohol concentration was 0.125, according to court documents. Another draw, approximately six hours after the crash, showed that his blood alcohol level was 0.024, according to the affidavit.
"Carleton was at a minor-in-possession party prior to the crash where he was observed to be intoxicated and witnesses at the party noted that Carleton was too impaired to be driving," according to the affidavit.
A deputy came across debris on the side of the road just before midnight on Aug. 16 and then noticed two female bodies lying on the ground. The deputy said one of the bodies was cold to the touch and had no pulse, while the other was warm but also lacking a pulse.
The deputy noticed a red car over the embankment with one male who had died due to major injuries. The driver, Carleton, was still in the car, with his seatbelt on and the airbag deployed.
Carleton was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center via helicopter for treatment.
The deputy allegedly saw beer cans from an 18-pack of Keystone and Coors light beers on the floorboard in the back of the car, but did not see any open containers.
