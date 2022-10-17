The City of Roseburg police department reported Monday that a Douglas County vehicle was damaged Sunday morning by a suspect who threw rocks at the car.
The Douglas County board of commissioners said the vehicle belongs to Veterans Service Outreach, and is used to deliver and implement veteran programs in the community at senior centers and veterans facilities, as well as various fairs and events.
The vehicle, a 2018 Ford SUV wrapped with an American flag design, suffered broken windows as well as dents and paint damage. Police initially estimated the damages at approximately $2,000, but Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell estimates the cost will be much higher.
The suspect, Andrew Michael Wilkerson, a 27-year-old from Roseburg, reportedly told staff at the county jail in Roseburg that he damaged multiple cars in the parking lot in an effort to be arrested and taken to jail. Police say he walked into Douglas County Corrections and was lodged.
“Our Veteran Outreach program is a critical component for our Veteran Services Office,” said commissioner Tim Freeman in a statement provided to The News-Review. “This vehicle has helped us reach numerous Douglas County residents who are often disconnected from veterans assistance programs and provided them with services that have positively impacted their lives. Sadly, this valuable service will now be interrupted because of the careless and reckless acts of individual(s).”
Commissioners say the vehicle, which was purchased with state funds in 2019 to assist with local veterans outreach programs, had been parked in the same location for over three years and had not experienced any issues until Sunday. The commissioners and Veterans Service Office staff were “shocked and saddened” by the incident.
The vehicle is the only one available for Veterans Services Outreach in Douglas County.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.