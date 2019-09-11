A wanted fugitive, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and alerted deputies that Franklin Carl Lefever, 51, might be staying in a gravel lot just south of the Dillard Store in Dillard.
Deputies responded to the lot and found Lefever's white Toyota pickup and a motor home in the 9400 block of Old Highway 99 South and contacted and detained a female subject, according to Dwes Hutson, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Deputies also located Lefever, who was inside of the motor home and initially refused to come outside. He surrendered about 20 minutes later, according to police.
Lefever was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on warrants out of Douglas County for failing to report as a sex offender and second-degree trespass, as well as additional warrants out of Lane County.
Lefever was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in 2002 and first-degree arson in 2012.
