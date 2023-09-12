A 39-year-old man failed to show in court Monday where he was set to be indicted on charges of sexual abuse and rape of a minor.
Christopher CJ Murray was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of third-degree rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and third-degree sex abuse. Additional charges for second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item were later added, according to court documents.
Murray failed to show up for his arraignment and a warrant is out for his arrest.
According to the indictment, Murray had intercourse with a child under the age of 16 on or about Aug. 17 and gave this same person marijuana. He also allegedly had sexual contact with another person under the age of 18 on the same evening.
Murray denied the allegations when interviewed by law enforcement on Aug. 23. He told Winston police that the claims were made out of retaliation by another man who was with him the night in question.
Police were called to Mercy Medical Center around 8 p.m. Aug. 18 when a girl came in claiming she was raped and afraid of becoming pregnant or getting a disease.
The girl said she met a friend at Riverbend Park where they met two men. The men asked them to go swimming and although hesitant she went into the water, where she said the man started grabbing her waist. The girl, who alleged to have been assaulted before, said she froze and was unable to move.
The friend who was with her said she did not want to go in the water and could not see her friend from the bank as it was dark. She alleged that Murray touched her inappropriately before but stopped when she informed him she was a minor.
She contacted two male friends through social media to come get them. Both men took off when the boys arrived.
Douglas CARES collected evidence for a rape kit and provided Winston Police Department with the girl's clothes.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
