A Washington man allegedly stole between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of items from the Pacific Racing Association the morning of its first race of the season at the Douglas County Speedway, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
"All our electronic gear we use to put on a race was stolen," PRA said on its Facebook page. "It was a major blow, but we still made the event happen, old school style."
Christian Dean Busschau, 25, of Washougal, Washington, was charged with first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass.
Deputies responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to the speedway at the Douglas County Fairground Complex to process the crime scene and look at surveillance footage.
Busschau emerged as a suspect and deputies were able to get a search warrant on Sunday for a residence in the 100 block of Pioneer Way.
Nearly all of the stolen equipment was located at the time and returned to the racing association.
PRA is still looking for 11 Black Box two-way radios with chargers and spare batteries. Anyone who has these in their possession or knows where the radios are can contact DCSO at 541-440-4471 referencing case #20-3490.
