A Winchester Bay teenager pulled out an AR-15 and began shooting it inside his home after getting into an argument with his mother about his cell phone, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to a house in the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay after receiving a report of a 17-year-old male shooting a gun inside a home.
Deputies learned that the teen had become upset with his mother during an argument about his cell phone and proceeded to assault her, according to police.
The teen was eventually stopped by his father, which is when the teen retrieved an AR-15 and began firing it, causing significant damage, according to police.
At one point, the teen pointed the firearm at his father, but did not fire it.
No one was injured during the incident, but the teen's whose identity was not released by officials, was lodged at the Douglas County Juvenile Department.
He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault.
