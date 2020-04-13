Sabre Eddings of Winston was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Rice Creek Road in Winston around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man who was allegedly stabbed by Eddings, 65.
Eddings locked himself in his trailer before deputies arrived and refused to come out. He allegedly threatened to blow up the trailed with propane.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations Team responded and talked with Eddings. After several hours, Eddings came out of his trailer and was taken into custody.
He was lodged in the county jail on second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
