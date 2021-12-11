A Winston man has been arrested on charges related to a Thursday vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Roseburg woman.
Andrew James Lott, 32, of Winston, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.
Samantha Star Cole was killed in the crash, which took place Thursday morning on Willis Creek Road near Winston.
Initially, police said they believed Cole was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.
However, police said that during a follow-up investigation they received information that Lott may have been in the 2000 GMC Envoy with Cole at the time of the single-vehicle crash.
Police detectives located and interviewed Lott Friday at a residence on Willis Creek Road.
Police said Lott admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and said Cole was a passenger.
Lott allegedly told police he and Cole were involved in a disturbance when he took his hands off the steering wheel, reached over and grabbed Cole.
The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Police said Lott allegedly crawled out of the vehicle, and despite knowing Cole was injured, made no attempt to call for help, choosing instead to hide nearby.
Cole, 23, died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. People with information are being asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case #21-5473.
