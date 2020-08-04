A Winston man was arrested after a stabbing incident Saturday night on Northwest Main Street near Thompson Street in downtown Winston.
Winston police said they arrested 24-year-old Andrew Leon Snyder after they received a report of the stabbing involving four people in the middle of the street.
Police said they found an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. His condition is not known.
Snyder was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $425,000 bail.
Deputy’s with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
