Oregon State Police detectives are asking the public for help after a 21-year-old Winston man was arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse crimes.
The investigation began after an OSP trooper stopped 21-year-old Brandyn Olinger, of Winston, near Glide on March 1. It was discovered that a 15-year-old girl in the car at the time did not have permission to be with Olinger. Police said the mother came to pick up the 15-year-old during the traffic stop.
Assisted by the Winston Police Department, OSP detectives served a search warrant on Olinger’s home and vehicle on Tuesday. Police seized several electronic items and arrested Olinger for using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, online sexual corruption of child in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
State Police investigators believe Olinger, who also goes by the name of Brandyn Moxey, may have more victims.
Anyone with information regarding Olinger should contact OSP Detective Tina Nibblett at 541-440-3316.
Olinger is currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail on $631,250 bail.
