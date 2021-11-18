A Winston man has been sentenced to 70 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a number of sex crimes against four juvenile females in early 2020.
Brandyn James Michael Olinger, 23, was arrested March 10, 2020, and charged with 12 counts of various crimes involving the females. Tuesday in Douglas County Circuit Court, Olinger was sentenced to 70 months on a count of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, 10 months for a count of third-degree sodomy, and 10 months on a count of luring a minor. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
Olinger also faces three years of post-prison supervision and must register as a sex offender.
All three crimes are felonies but do not fall under Oregon's Measure 11 minimum sentencing guidelines.
The crimes had been alleged to have been committed between Jan. 15 and March 10, 2020, and included both physical and nonphysical sexual contact among the four juveniles.
As a juvenile, Olinger had been charged with similar crimes in Josephine County in 2015, but those charges were ultimately dropped.
