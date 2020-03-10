A 21-year-old Winston woman was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree assault, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged stabbing Sunday night.
Winston Police Department received a report of a stabbing at the Christy Court Apartments, at 189 NW Glenhart Ave., Winston, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old male with a large laceration to the back of his left leg, according to a press release from Winston police. Dakota Farmer was initially arrested on attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and harassment Sunday in connection with an alleged stabbing.
The victim created a makeshift tourniquet from a dog leash, according to court documents. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
Farmer allegedly told police she was on new medication, which was not working. She got mad and allegedly started throwing knives at the man, police said.
When asked if she was trying to kill the 24-year-old, she told police she didn’t know what she was trying to do and then started screaming.
Oregon State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Winston-Dillard Fire District helped with medical treatment.
