A Winston woman convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine has been ordered to serve 19 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Lori Sunshine Johnson, 49, was sentenced Monday by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve H. Hoddle related to her August 2022 arrest when detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized more than 300 grams of meth from a vehicle occupied by Johnson.
Based on conversations held between detectives and Johnson via text message, it was believed that Johnson was the manufacturer. At arraignment, Johnson’s bail was set at $10,000 and $1,000 bond was paid Sept. 5, securing her release.
While out on bail, Johnson was involved in a high-speed pursuit in the Green area which ultimately ended with her passenger, Carlos Bernal, opening fire on police near homes on Rolling Hills Road on Nov. 5.
For her role in that event, Johnson was sentenced to 40 days in Douglas County Jail on a conviction of attempting to elude.
Bernal, 49, received a multitude of charges from the incident, including seven counts of attempted murder. At his Nov. 7 arraignment, additional charges were added from a robbery case one month earlier. Bernal’s bail was set in excess of $20 million. His trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
