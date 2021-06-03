Two people were shot near the Rose Villa Apartments on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg Thursday night.
The victims' conditions were not immediately known, but both were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. One man had been taken into custody, although it was not immediately clear if he was directly involved.
A man who arrived on the scene moments after the shooting told The News-Review that when he got there, the man taken into custody had his hands in the air and a pistol on his hip.
Thai Thomas of Myrtle Creek described what he saw when he arrived in a parking lot across Northeast Stephens Street from the scene of the shooting.
"There was a guy walking away when the cops got him," Thomas said. "He was just casually walking."
Thomas described on victim lying on the ground next to another apparent victim on a motorized scooter. The victim on the scooter had a pistol in his hand, according to Thomas.
No further information was immediately available.
Story will be updated.
