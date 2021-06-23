A Roseburg woman was arrested by police Tuesday on 35 charges relating to the alleged theft of nearly $70,000 at Umpqua Homes for the Handicapped.
Amanda Degarmo, 44, was an employee at the company for 20 years. It was determined in February that she was stealing from several victims at the care home, according to the police log.
Police said there were 11 different victims over the last few years.
Degarmo was arrested on nine counts of first degree forgery, 11 counts of second degree forgery, eight counts of theft, three counts of criminal mistreatment, three counts of aggravated theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Degarmo had two handguns in her purse during the arrest, according to police.
