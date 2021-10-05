A Winston woman was arrested Saturday under suspicion of multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and a parole violation.
A Winston Police Department officer was called to a suspected burglary in the 100 block of Newton Road in Winston shortly after 2 p.m. where he contacted Devri Arae Machacek. When the officer attempted to stop the 25-year-old Machacek, she turned around holding a red shoebox, according to a document filed in Douglas County Circuit Court.
The shoe box reportedly contained multiple pieces of mail, which Machacek told the officer belonged to her. When the officer asked her to show him the pieces of mail that were hers, she reportedly said she wasn't sure which pieces and "she would have to look."
When asked why Machacek had taken the mail, she reportedly told the officer that the mail was "calling to her" and taking it "turned her on."
Machacek reportedly grabbed the shoebox from a home in the area, according to the homeowner. When asked by the officer if Machacek had entered the home, she said she did because she knew the person. When asked to clarify, Machacek said that she didn't know the person, but rather knew "the spirit of the home," according to the court document.
Machacek was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $30,000.
