Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a 31-year-old woman Thursday for possession and delivery of methamphetamine within 500 feet of West Intermediate School in Sutherlin.
Georgina Watson’s arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation by the narcotics team into suspected drug related activities at a residence in the Soft Winds Mobile Home Park at 401 N. Comstock Road.
Detectives developed probable cause for Watson’s arrest based on that investigation, and completed a search of the home where detectives found 12.8 grams of methamphetamine and 0.1 gram of heroin and other drug related items.
Watson told police she used heroin earlier that day, according to a police report.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team set up a controlled buy through an informant the day before Watson’s arrest. When asked how often she sold drugs, records indicate she told police “not very often.”
The mobile home park is located next to the school, which means that additional charges were filed against Watson.
Watson was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and one count of unlawful possession of heroin.
Watson was previously arrested in August 2019, along with 51-year-old Eric Nelson. At that time police found 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 ounces of heroin.
Nelson was convicted of multiple felonies on Oct. 15 and received a 111-month prison sentence. Watson’s case is still pending.
