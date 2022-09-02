Woman arrested for refusing to leave school bus Sanne Godfrey Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — A woman was arrested Wednesday for refusing to get off a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Goedeck Avenue in Roseburg.According to Roseburg Police Department's report, just before 3:20 p.m., Amber Edwards, 38, got onto the school bus to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.Edwards was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and for interfering with public transportation. Edwards was released later on Wednesday. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Donella Fugate Roseburg woman dies after being hit by a car in Green The fight to restore services at the Roseburg VA Health Care System TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Melrose Road reopens during bridge construction Woman arrested for refusing to leave school bus Peace at Home opens healing room dedicated to Valeria Ball Road rage ends with an arrest in Sutherlin A new chapter for Riddle librarian Rita Radford
