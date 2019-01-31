A few days after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began accepting Text-to-911, a Roseburg woman was arrested for falsely reporting a mass murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Emergency dispatchers received a message Wednesday night from 34-year-old Nicole Rene Hall who reported there was a hostage situation in the 500 block of Orchard Lane, Roseburg, and that a mass murder had occurred.
Deputies were able to determine Hall’s location and promptly arrested her on suspicion of improper use of 911, a Class A misdemeanor, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
“This false incident tied up multiple resources from citizens who legitimately required services and is completely unacceptable,” said Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “The sheriff’s office will always hold accountable those who misuse our 911 system, whether that is by voice call or text messaging services.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Division has begun accepting Text-to-…
The sheriff’s office began accepting emergency text messages just last week with the intent of benefiting people that may not be able to speak due to an emergency like a home invasion or a domestic dispute.
People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may also benefit from the service. The service is not yet available statewide, so if a text is sent to 911 from a wireless carrier or a city or county that does not support the service, the caller should receive a text message indicating the message did not go through.
(3) comments
I hope she get a nice big bill that will cover the expenses for all involved. She made the mass murder lie up so let her pay for all the trouble she caused. Better the person that caused the problem then the tax payer.
She looks like the walking dead. I don't see any resources for payment in that face.
LOL Good point!
