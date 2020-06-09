A woman injured in a shooting Saturday at a Sutherlin motel is in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team released additional information Tuesday afternoon about Saturday's shooting at the Relax Inn in Sutherlin.
Detectives said Nicholas Jermaine Holloway, 39, of Roseburg went to the motel and confronted his estranged wife, Carolina Montano Barragan, 34, of Roseburg.
Holloway opened fire on Barragan with a handgun and shot her several times before turning the gun on himself in the motel's parking lot, according to police.
Holloway was declared dead at the scene, but Barragan is in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.
Holloway and Barragan moved to Roseburg in 2012 from San Diego and began operating an ice cream truck here called Fred's Snack's and Ice Cream in 2018. The truck was named after Nick Holloway's father, Fred Holloway, who had died in 2017.
They told The News-Review in 2018 that they wanted to bring the experience of getting ice cream from a truck to local children. For those who couldn't afford to pay, they gave out Otter Pops for free.
The Sutherlin Police department is leading the investigation into the shooting, with the assistance of the Douglas County Major Crimes Team.
