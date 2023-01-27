GRANTS PASS — A woman was arrested Thursday during the search for a suspect in an attempted murder, according to Grants Pass Police Department.
The victim from a Tuesday night assault remains in critical condition, and Grants Pass Police are now offering a reward for information as they are trying to find 36-year old Benjamin Foster, the suspect in the case.
On Thursday evening, Grants Pass Police with assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Federal partners, served a search warrant in the 1300-block of Sunny Valley Loop in Wolf Creek in an effort to arrest Foster on attempted murder charges.
Grants Pass Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said following a lengthy effort, Foster evaded capture and likely received assistance in fleeing the area. Hattersley said numerous items of evidence, including Foster’s 2008 Nissan Sentra, were seized during the search.
Tina Jones, 68, of Wolf Creek, was arrested during the search, and charged with hindering prosecution. She was taken to the Josephine County Jail.
Hattersley said early Thursday that Foster was seen heading north on Interstate 5 and could be in Douglas County.
The Wolf Creek location the search warrant was served is in the same general area where the suspect lives, but not on property owned by his family.
Hattersley said an investigation revealed that Foster is actively using dating apps to contact individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims. Hattersley said Grants Pass Police wants the community to be extra safe while "this predator is still at large." He said anyone who assists Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution.
A tip line has been established and there's a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Foster. That tip line is 541-237-5607.
Hattersley said residents should not approach Foster, who he describes as an “extremely dangerous suspect”. Rather, anyone who sees him, should call 911 immediately.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
