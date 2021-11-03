A woman who reportedly stole a car out of Cottage Grove helped herself to cigarettes and alcohol at a Curtin convenience store, then led Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit in the Yoncalla area Monday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the report of a possible theft from Family Mart on Bear Creek Road in Curtin. The description from a store employee described a short woman with blonde hair driving a white Mazda Protege with Washington license plates.
Roughly 10 minutes later, the deputy spotted the white Mazda on Eagle Valley Road in Yoncalla, according to a court document. During the pursuit, the Mazda ran several stop signs throughout Yoncalla before driving into Drain and turning onto Highway 38 toward Interstate 5. Before reaching the freeway, the deputy reported smoke coming from the Mazda’s engine compartment.
Once on the freeway, the pursuit continued at speeds between 80-90 mph until the Mazda ultimately broke down. The driver, 37-year-old Sarah Rose Patton, refused to cooperate with instructions such as removing her seatbelt or showing her hands, the court document said. Patton was eventually taken into custody, but refused to identify herself and was unable to “hold intelligible conversation.”
Two alcoholic drinks and two packs of cigarettes were recovered from the car.
The car’s owner, who lives in Cottage Grove, assessed the damage and believed the car to be totaled. One Douglas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle also sustained damage during the pursuit, the court document said.
Patton was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, hit-and-run and third-degree theft. After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday, bail was set at $20,000.
