A woman under suspicion of an Aug. 2020 home invasion robbery and vandalism was arrested Saturday by Roseburg police.
Autumn Slater, 35, of Winston, had been suspected of doing extensive damage to both the inside and outside of a home on 1661 NW Moore Ave. on Aug. 25, 2020.
A preliminary investigation of the home revealed wires cut around the exterior of the home, a garden hose cut into multiple pieces, tools from a backyard shed laying in the yard, and food packages scattered throughout the inside and the outside home.
The couple who lives in the home told the investigating officer that at first, it didn't appear that anything had been taken. However, a walk through a bedroom revealed that a glass jar full of coins had been taken, and two jewelry cases had been completely emptied.
Before leaving the house, the officer seized a Pepsi can on a counter and had it sent to the Oregon State Crime Lab for fingerprint analysis.
Slater remained elusive to law enforcement, but on Dec. 16, the crime lab confirmed the fingerprints on the Pepsi can belonged to slater. Two days later, an officer located Slater and lodged her in the Douglas County Jail.
After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, Slater was formally charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $35,000.
