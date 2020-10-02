A Roseburg woman turned herself in at the Roseburg Police Department after altering and cashing a check at an undisclosed business.
Roseburg police said that Wednesday afternoon, Stephanie Maria Foster, 36, self-reported her offense. Foster told police that on Sept. 15, she had changed the amount on a check and successfully cashed it for an additional $600 profit.
Foster was cited and released on charges of second-degree theft and second-degree forgery.
