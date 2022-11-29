EUGENE — A Yoncalla couple arrested in May 2018 after the fatal drug overdose of one of their clients both received federal prison sentences Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Brian Joseph Ramos, 49 and his wife, Christine Marie Ramos, 41, were sentenced to prison terms of 70 and 51 months, respectively, along with each serving five years post-prison supervision at the completion of their sentences.
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team were informed that an adult male had visited the Ramos home after being released from a residential drug treatment program. Later that same day in May 2018, the man died, the cause of death reported to be fentanyl poisoning, according to court documents.
In an interview with detectives the following day, the Ramoses confirmed the man had visited their home, but denied giving the man drugs. Christine Ramos, who was at work when the man visited the home, admitted to investigators the couple had been selling the man pills for up to two years.
A search of the couple's home revealed several dozen grams of methamphetamine, 260 pills, drug paraphernalia and digital scales. Several pills which later tested positive for fentanyl were recovered from the couples' vehicles.
The couple were formally charged by criminal complaint in Augusts 2018 with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, meth, oxycodone and hydromorphone. On March 29, 2021, both waived their right to an indictment and entered guilty pleas.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
