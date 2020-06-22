A Yoncalla woman was arrested following a hit-and-run crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Calapooia Street and Central Avenue where at least two people were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening issues, according to police.
Witnesses told police that a Ford F-350, driven by Devon Lee Sisk, 29, was driving approximately 40 mph toward stopped traffic when she crashed into a Honda, which then crashed into a Toyota, according to court documents.
A person reported the same vehicle driving recklessly and at high rates of speed on Del Rio Road toward Garden Valley Boulevard.
Sisk was contacted by officers while on Independence Lane in Roseburg at that time and following a short investigation arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants at that time. Her blood alcohol level was .27, which is "well above the legal limit" of .08, according to Sutherlin Police Department spokesman Kurt Sorenson.
After the arrest, police learned that the truck was stolen and damaged a fence belonging to a local vineyard.
Sisk was charged with felony hit and run, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving, DUII and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.