WINSTON — The time again has come to wax your ride and head over to the Winston Summer Night Cruise.
From 5-10 p.m. July 9, car enthusiasts with all makes and models will rev their engines and take the slow cruise around the city of Winston.
Beginning at the Civic Wayside Park, where a band will be playing with vendors and food trucks all around, the cruisers will make a series of right turns taking them on Lookingglass Lane, a stretch of the old Highway 99, and back to the park for all the fun and camaraderie classic car collectors could want.
“We do a longer route in Winston,” said Clay Caldwell, president of the Winston-Dillard Festival Association. “Some of the cars overheat on the shorter and slower cruise in Roseburg, so a few of the guys will come over and do our cruise to cool their car down.”
Winston’s Cruise is completely separate from the Roseburg cruise but the two entities do not have animosity.
“Roseburg does a classic cruise and only allows cars from certain years,” said Caldwell, “We are open to anyone, our only rule is your cruiser must be street legal.”
Roseburg requirements are that cars and pick-up trucks must be from before 1975, Roseburg also tries to encourage no 4x4s or motorcycles.
Celebrating more than 35 years of the Winston Summer Night Cruise, the community at large comes together in support of this event.
“The city police, public works, and even ODOT all help a lot and put up signs,” said Caldwell. “Everyone is really great. Even a few local businesses do their own thing during the cruise. I think Lookingglass Brewery does a car show in their parking lot.”
“We (Caldwell and his wife) used to have a ’90 Corvette, but the kids were young and it wasn’t really practical, but now we are retired and the kids are grown, so we are thinking about getting another one,” said Caldwell. “We did the cruise a couple of times back then and it was really a lot of fun.”
In the first year of the Winston Summer Night Cruise, there were around 100 participants. The number ballooned to over 600 cruisers before COVID-19 locked everything down.
“Even during the pandemic, we had 400 people come and do the event,” said Caldwell.
With fuel costs on everyone’s mind, there are concerns about this year’s event.
“With gas prices the way they are we might not have the turn-out we have had in the past,” said Caldwell.
At only $5 to participate, cruisers from around the country are welcome to come and show off their sweet rides.
For more information, please contact the Winston Summer Night Cruise on Facebook at facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival.
